Lakers News: LeBron James Gives Shoutout To No. 1 Golfer Scottie Scheffler

LeBron James and his newfound love for golf has been a fun storyline to follow this offseason, despite all the other noise surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers star. And there’s no one better to watch right now while getting into golf than Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler is the world’s No. 1 golfer who has absolutely dominated the PGA Tour in 2025. He’s won five tournaments — including two Majors in The PGA Championship and The Open Championship — and just secured his fifth win with the BMW Championship on Sunday. That win included a viral chip shot for a late birdie in a close victory over Robert MacIntyre.

James, of course, was tuned in on the weekend PGA event as an amateur golfer, and went straight to social media to credit the greatness he was seeing from Scheffler:

Scheffler so damn COLD out there!! 🏌️‍♂️🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2025

Scheffler has been among the best golfers in the world for quite some time, but he is truly reaching unbelievable heights with his work in 2025. He’s finished seventh or better in every Major Championship this year and won both of his Majors by four or more strokes.

For his greatness to be recognized by James, who is arguably the GOAT in his own sport and one of the most influential athletes of all time, shows just how much of a roll he’s truly on. And seeing Scottie’s greatness is almost certainly helping to feed into LeBron’s golf obsession, especially with some time remaining in the offseason before training camp.

Stephen Curry credits LeBron James for golf improvements

LeBron James has been in the news frequently this offseason, mostly due to his contract situation with the Lakers and him playing as a true expiring contract for the first time. But on a lighter note, he has been in the news for taking up a new hobby, beginning to play golf.

NBA players golfing in their free time — especially in the offseason — is not new. In fact, it’s almost surprising that it took LeBron 22 years to become an avid golfer like this. One of the best examples of the crossover between the NBA and golf is Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

The two-time MVP routinely plays in celebrity tournaments, and places towards the top. He is also — by his admission — an amateur swing coach. So he was particularly excited about the idea of his friend James taking up golf and what that could look like for the two of them in the future.

