Lakers News: LeBron James Compares Stephen Curry To Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles has been spoiled the past couple of years as the Lakers and Dodgers have sported some of the best and most popular athletes in the world.

LeBron James remains one of the most popular players in the NBA while Shohei Ohtani is widely considered to be the best player in baseball.

While James is on the downswing of his career, Ohtani is at his peak as he is coming off a historic season where he won his second World Series championship and his fourth MVP award.

When it comes to Ohtani’s greatness, there aren’t that many players that compare though James likened him to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry on the “Mind the Game” pocast:

“Me and a few of our friends we got a group chat and we just talked about Ohtani the other night. And one of our friends he said, ‘If I sent y’all a message and said that a guy struck out 10 batters in the NLCS, you guys would be like oh, that was a hell of a game by that pitcher pitcher, wow. And then if I sent a separate text and said in that same game, another guy came in, had three home runs in that same game.’ He said, no. The same guy did that. He did both of those. So, what makes Steph one of the most dangerous players of all time is the fact that you’re going to get it in so many different ways. I’m gonna come down in semi-transition, if your pick-up point is too low bang. If I come off a high screen pick and roll and your big is not up to touch bang. If you cover me well, I’m gonna get off the ball and I don’t care getting off the ball. A lot of guys will give in to get off the ball because they feel uncomfortable with now moving and losing control.”

Like Ohtani, Curry is must-see TV especially when he has it going from the field. However, Ohtani is a two-way force that shows no signs of slowing down.

While James compared Curry to Ohtani, Magic Johnson believes the Dodgers superstar is also like Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Being compared to both Curry and Bryant goes to show how highly Ohtani is regarded in professional sports.

LeBron James impressed with Lakers’ start and not concerned about his fit

The Lakers managed to go 10-4 before LeBron James returned to the floor and the superstar noted he was impressed with their start. He added he’s not afraid of his fit, and it showed after the team picked up the win in his return.

