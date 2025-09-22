Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates Aces’ A’Ja Wilson On Fourth WNBA MVP Award

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James understands full well what it means to be the face of a league as he’s been the leading star for the NBA for over two decades.

James has somehow been able to live up to the lofty expectations placed on him as soon as he entered the league as a teenager and he has a chance to add to his legacy as he and the Los Angeles Lakers should be squarely in the title race come the 2025-26 season. While there are still a couple of weeks until James and his teammates hit the floor for preseason, there is bubbling optimism that they can hang in a loaded Western Conference.

Although fans still have to wait some more for NBA basketball, the 2025 WNBA Playoffs have been raging on and the first round provided some spectacular finishes. For example, the Las Vegas Aces were able to survive a win-or-go-home Game 3 against the Seattle Storm to advance to the semifinals.

A’ja Wilson turned in another outstanding regular season and was named the WNBA MVP for the 2025 season. James noticed Wilson’s accomplishment and congratulated, via his personal Instagram account:

"4 piece chicken nugget!!!! Congratulations sis!" LeBron James congratulates A'ja Wilson on winning her 4th MVP award on his IG story 👏 (via @KingJames/ IG) pic.twitter.com/zshMmWQPOl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 21, 2025

This isn’t the first time James has congratulated Wilson on social media as he also greeted her after she broke the WNBA’s all-time scoring record last year.

Wilson, like James, is now a four-time MVP award winner and the first player in WNBA history to win four. Wilson surpassed WNBA legends like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson who each won MVP three times in their respective careers.

It was a tightly-contested race for WNBA MVP this past season as Wilson edged out Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier and Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas. All three individuals were worthy of the award, but Wilson’s dominance down the stretch was enough to sway voters.

James might not be at the peak of his powers like Wilson is, but he has enough left in the tank to lead the Lakers to another deep playoff run.

LeBron James acknowledges retirement is coming but not here yet

LeBron James is heading into an unprecedented Year 23 and talks of retirement have only gotten louder. James is at peace with retirement coming sooner than later but emphasized that it’s not here yet.

