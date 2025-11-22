Lakers News: LeBron James Congratulates Chris Paul On Retirement Announcement

When Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James plans to retire remains a mystery, but the end is certainly nearing as he begins his 23rd season. However, he is still playing All-NBA caliber basketball and shows no signs of slowing down.

It is certainly plausible that James decides to return next season to play in his 24th year, but that decision remains far away. At this point, winning is what matters and the motivation to capture his fifth ring keeps him going at 40-years-old.

To demonstrate James’ longevity, his closest friends have essentially all retired as he continues to battle against the new generation of NBA stars. One being Chris Paul, who is calling it a career after this season and the Lakers star showed his respect on social media, via Dan Woike of The Athletic:

LeBron James salutes Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/P22L6uZdDC — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) November 22, 2025



Paul is in the midst of his 21st season with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he spent the majority of his prime. When he is officially retired, he will be a Hall of Famer and fans see him as one of the greatest playmaking point guards ever.

Along with being a 12-time All-Star, Paul is a five-time assist champion, 11-time All-NBA nominee, nine All-Defensive team selections and winning Rookie of the Year in 2005-2006. A main criticism of his career is that he never won a title, but was a part of great teams with the Clippers and Houston Rockets.

James and Paul shared numerous battles throughout their respective careers but also carry a great friendship. The Lakers and Clippers will play four times this season, so there should be a few more battles between them.

