Lakers News: LeBron James Discusses Importance Of Role Players To Playoff Success

The Los Angeles Lakers are a franchise known for their superstars. But for as beloved and remembered as Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and others stars are, those championships don’t come without the contributions from the likes of Michael Cooper, Derek Fisher, Robert Horry, Alex Caruso and many other role players.

In the NBA, star players get most of the attention and credit, but role players are often the difference between playoff success and an early exit. LeBron James is well aware of this as he ha benefitted from the likes of Caruso, Ray Allen and JR Smith, amongst others.

That has been the case in these playoffs as well with role players like Caruso, Josh Hart, Jaden McDaniels and Aaron Nesmith making a huge difference. And James spoke on thar in the latest episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast with Steve Nash:

“I mean we both know that, in order for you to have success in our league, the role players have to play a huge role. They have to be able to star in their role and be super confident in that role. They’re not trying to be the star player. They’re not trying to go outside of what they do. They know exactly what their objective is and they go do it by a T. You know the people that we just named, so far in the postseason they’ve literally just been doing their job and it’s the reason they’ve had some success. You look at Indiana at this point right now, up 3-1 versus Cleveland, has a lot to do with their role players. Yes we’ve seen the big time shot by Haliburton. We’ve seen big-time shots by Pascal Siakam. But those role player guys, the Nembhards, the Nesmiths, those guys. TJ McConnell, you know those guys have been coming in and just, they haven’t let the spark go down. When guys come in off the bench and those role players come on with the bench, or those star players go to the bench, those guys just keep it going, so that’s why the success is happening.”

There are so many role players making absolutely massive contributions in these playoffs and that has been the difference this year. LeBron experienced it firsthand as the Lakers role players were outplayed by the Timberwolves, and that was also the case in the Thunder taking out the Nuggets and Pacers eliminating the Cavaliers in the second round.

Whether the job is to be a lights out shooter, perimeter defender, rim-running big man or whatever else the team requires, there are players who are doing that to the best of their ability in these playoffs. And in all likelihood, those who continue to shine in those roles will be the ones propelling their team to the NBA Finals and, perhaps, a championship.

Most important for LeBron James at the moment is recovering from the knee injury he suffered in the Lakers’ elimination game against the Timberwolves.

James recently gave an update, saying the knee is getting much better though he did admit that it is very difficult for him to not be able to be as active as he would like as he instead must sit and rest it.

