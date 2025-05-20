Lakers News: LeBron James Gives Update On Recovery From Knee Injury

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ final game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, LeBron James suffered a knee injury and while he was able to finish the game, he would later reveal that the injury was severe enough that it would’ve kept him out for the ensuing games in thr series.

Now after a couple of weeks, LeBron gave an update on how his recovery is going, saying on the latest episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast with Steve Nash that his knee is much better than it was:

“Like I said last episode, it’s been a hell of a lot better. It’s getting better though… It’s getting better.”

James would also admit that the most challenging part of his recovery has been having to sit around and not be able to be as active as he would like:

“That’s the most challenging thing. Even though I can’t do much as far as like lower body stuff, I’m still like in the weight room, still getting in upper body. The one thing I am able to do a little bit is ride like a stationary bike just to kind of keep the blood flowing and things of that nature, keep the flexibility as much as possible in the knee. But I’m not a guy that likes to sit around. I have a lot of energy and I hate sitting around, so this has definitely been, almost two weeks after the season, they always tell you to take time off and I’m just not that guy. I’m going crazy right now, for sure.”

For someone who is always as active as LeBron, it can be extremely difficult to be stuck at home unable to do the things you normally do. But at this stage of his career, it is likely beneficial for James to take a little time off and let his body recover fully from this injury.

James has been fortunate enough to avoid major injuries throughout the majority of his career and there is no doubt that he will put in the work to make sure he is back to 100% by the time the Lakers start getting ready for training camp next season.

Caitlin Clark admits to being starstruck meeting Lakers superstar LeBron James

During his recovery, LeBron James has been watching a lot of basketball and that includes the WNBA whose 2025 season just began. LeBron shouted out Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark for her triple-double in their season opener and the two recently had a chance to meet for the first time.

Clark admitted to being starstruck in meeting the Lakers superstar for the first time, calling James one of her idols and her favorite basketball player of all-time.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!