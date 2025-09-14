Lakers News: LeBron James Emphasizes ‘Age Is Just A Number’

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has almost single-handedly redefined how long an NBA player’s prime can last as he remains one of the best players in the league despite being its oldest player.

James is set to appear in a record 23rd regular season during the 2025-26 season, a testament to his hard and commitment to excellence both on and off the floor. While LeBron is impressive on the court so late into his career, it’s the work he does off of it that perhaps deserve more praise.

After spending a portion of the offseason rehabbing a knee injury he sustained in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, James is on track to be a full go once Lakers training camp stars. Until then, though, he has been traveling internationally to countries like China to promote Nike and his upcoming shoe launch.

At 40 years old, James is nearing the end of his illustrious career but he made sure to emphasize that age isn’t a factor to him, via CGTN Sports Scene:

“Age doesn’t matter. Age is just a number. I definitely feel energetic any time I’m out there on the floor, trying to give everything I got to my teammates and just go out there and win.”

From an energy standpoint, James looks like he has an abundance of it as he is still considered one of the more physically dominant players in the NBA. His athleticism has waned in recent years, entirely expected given his age and the mileage on his body, but he finds ways to muster up shades of his prime when called upon in key moments.

The Lakers star is an excellent role model and example for the next generation of stars, with rising players like Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson having grown up watching him. Thompson recently even admitted that he hates the Golden State Warriors because of his love for James.

Los Angeles is on the outside looking in when it comes to the championship race next season, but a healthy and motivated James could bridge the gap between the Lakers and the projected contenders.

LeBron James rules out coaching in his future

Aside from taking care of his body, LeBron James also ensures his mind is fresh for the grind of an 82-game regular season and playoffs. James’ basketball IQ is praised league-wide, but the Lakers star ruled out any possibilities of him coaching in the future.

