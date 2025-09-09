Lakers News: LeBron James Rules Out Coaching In Future

Although Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the oldest player in the league, he’s been able to remain elite because of his commitment to keeping his mind and body fresh as well as his basketball IQ.

James is going to play a large part in the Lakers’ success during the 2025-26 season and for good reason as he is coming off a year where he was named All-NBA Second Team. Luka Doncic may be the focal point, but LeBron is not the NBA’s average No. 2 option on a playoff team.

With training camp still a few weeks away, James is using his time off to travel with Nike as part of the Forever King Tour. He is one of the most popular athletes in the world and is beloved in China, making his visit a special one for the fans.

During his tour, James was asked about the possibility of coaching once he retired and he funnily emphasized that he has no plans to do so, via CGTN Sports Scene:

“No. No, no, no, no, no coaching for me. No, no, no. I was inspired by the game. I love the game. But I don’t have coaching in my future.”

James has been asked in the past about coaching and it’s an easy suggestion to make considering how well he understands the game of basketball. There are numerous stories about LeBron dictating defenses and even calling out opposing teams’ plays before they run them, so it’s fair to assume he would do well from an X’s and O’s standpoint.

However, the one draw back is that former star players typically aren’t always the best when it comes to managing and connecting with players. James is largely considered to be a strong locker room leader and presence, though it remains to be seen how that would translate when he’s no longer a player himself.

The King might not ever see himself on the sidelines, but he’s got bigger concerns facing him today as the Lakers desperately want to win at least one more title with him on the roster. Los Angeles faces an uphill battle, but James gives them a puncher’s chance in a loaded Western Conference.

LeBron James inspired Luka Doncic body transformation?

One of the reasons that makes LeBron James so great at his age is his work ethic and commitment to taking care of his body. And it appears that may be rubbing off on Luka Doncic, who underwent a body transformation this offseason to get in the best shape of his life.

