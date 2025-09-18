Lakers News: LeBron James Gives Update On Relationship With Drake

Last year saw the biggest rap beef in history completely take over the country and even the world. Kendrick Lamar and Drake traded diss tracks throughout much of the year and things got personal to the point where many were forced to choose a side, and that included Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The consensus is that Lamar got the best of Drake in those records, catapulting himself to a whole new level of superstardom. While James and Drake have been friends for a long time, LeBron did attend Kendrick’s famous ‘The Pop Out’ concert at the Kia Forum, which some took as him siding with the Compton native during the beef.

Drake has admitted to being affected by some people seeming to turn their backs on him during that time and LeBron seems to be part of that group. And in a recent interview with Complex Sports, the Lakers superstar admitted that he and Drake are in different places at the moment, but that he will always have love for the hip-hop artist:

“Always. Always. Always wish him the best obviously. Different places right now currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine. But it’s always love for sure.”

While Drake’s beef with Lamar was the focal point, there were many others throughout the music industry who took shots at Drake during that time as well, likely leading to him feeling that people abandoned him. Seeing a friend like James at that concert singing along to songs that tear him down was surely a punch to the gut, even though LeBron likely just wanted to be in attendance to what was truly a historic show.

Regardless, all friendships go through ups and downs, even those involving two of the most famous people on earth. Drake was hurt by the actions of LeBron and others such as DeMar DeRozan, and time will see if they are able to re-connect.

