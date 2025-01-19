Lakers News: LeBron James Hypes Up Bryce James For Performance In HoopHall Classic

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James already made history by sharing the floor with his oldest son, Bronny James. Bronny was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, and making it to this season was one of LeBron’s biggest accomplishments as a player. But now, there’s a small chance he makes it to sharing a court with his other son, Bryce James.

Bryce is a senior at Sierra Canyon and had recently committed to the University of Arizona. If he is one-and-done like Bronny, there is a chance he could be to the NBA by the 2026 Draft. Of course, all of that depends on how he develops over the next two years, but he is already off to a great start.

He recently played for Sierra Canyon at the HoopHall Classic, a tournament at the Basketball Hall of Fame. And in his final outing on Saturday night, he posted 16 points and four steals on four made threes, earning himself MVP honors for the Classic.

LeBron, always the vocal supporter of his kids’ accomplishments, was quick to brag on his son’s behalf throughout the game itself and after the MVP honor:

Bryce James going crazy in the Hoophall Classic right now! Flame 🔥 thrower — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 19, 2025

So proud of you Maximus!!! I literally just shed a tear! PROUD POPS!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 19, 2025

Bryce is not a top prospect out of high school the way Bronny was. The two are very different players. Bronny was seen as a defense-first, high-IQ guard that may not be much of a floor spacer but is always going to outhustle the player he’s facing off against.

LeBron’s second son still has a high IQ and can facilitate for others, but he is not the athlete that Bronny is and may struggle more on the defense end. He makes up for it, though, with a killer jumper.

If LeBron is able to keep going another two seasons, he’ll have the chance to play with both sons in 2026-27, a feat that no one will be able to touch for a very long time.

As LeBron James nears the end of his basketball career, the Lakers star has accomplished nearly all he could during his time in the league.

He continues to disprove the narrative of Father Time being undefeated by reverting the clock several times this season. The 40-year-old’s strict regimen to keep his body healthy and ready to go on each game continues to work in his favor.

However, there was always speculation of James playing in the NFL given his body type and physicality. On his recent appearance on New Heights with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, the four-time champion detailed how he contemplated a football career during the 2011 NBA lockout.

