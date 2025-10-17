Lakers News: Mookie Betts Channels Kobe Bryant As Dodgers Eye World Series Berth

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from reaching their second consecutive World Series, as they currently hold a 3-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. And superstar outfielder-turned-shortstop Mookie Betts shouted out Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant while discussing the series.

The Dodgers are currently 8-1 in the playoffs thus far. They swept the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card round, defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in four games in the NLDS and could now sweep the Brewers to get to the World Series. That has led to conversation about whether the Dodgers have “broken” baseball and a lockout could be coming to make changes to the league’s existing salary structure.

But Betts reminded everyone that while the Dodgers are leading, they have not yet won anything, echoing a famous sentiment from Kobe in the 2009 NBA Finals.

“Honestly, I have zero emotions,” he said after Game 3. “We’re up, but like Kobe said – job’s not done. So we gotta keep going and just keep applying pressure.”

Kobe’s “job’s not finished” quote after Game 2 of the 2009 NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic has been reused countless times over the last 16 years. It was a moment that showed exactly who Bryant was as a competitor, and has been quoted by superstars in similar situations consistently.

Mookie is right, as the Dodgers are still five wins away from hoisting the World Series trophy. And anyone who has been a part of postseason baseball — even as a fan — knows just how difficult it can be to get five wins in the playoffs.

The Dodgers are obviously well-positioned, but Kobe would say the same thing that Mookie is saying: their job is not yet done.

Lakers unveil offseason locker room renovations to Crypto.com Arena

The Lakers are truly one of the premier franchises in all of sports with their success on the court and their brand visibility off it being nearly unmatched for most other teams. The Lakers have also always been a franchise that takes care of its players and treats them like family.

That isn’t just lip service as the Lakers have always been a team willing to do anything it can in order to make the players feel comfortable. They recently showed this with how they have gone above and beyond in helping Luka Doncic get settled in after his shocking trade to the team.

And now, the Lakers have improved their locker room inside Crypto.com Arena ahead of the start of the 2025-26 season and the players’ reaction to the changes said it all.

