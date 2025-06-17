Lakers News: LeBron James Names Metta World Peace As Toughest Defender He’s Faced

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been one of the NBA’s best players for 20 years at this point and has undoubtedly seen every single top perimeter defender the league has had to offer during that time.

Over the years, teams have thrown their absolute best with the hopes of slowing down LeBron and for the most part, it hasn’t worked. But there are always a couple of players who at least make things far more difficult on these stars and for James, the first one that comes to mind is a former Laker in Metta World Peace.

On the latest episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast with Steve Nash, LeBron was asked who was the toughest defender he faced and he named World Peace as the player who really showed him what the NBA was all about in his early years:

“Yeah, Ron Artest. Metta World Peace now. Really good with his hands, laterally was really good, strong as an ox. We played a game in my early years when he was in Indiana I mean, it was challenging for sure. One of the best defenders probably I’ve played against. I had to go straight back to my early days. Ron definitely had you like, OK this is what the league is about. OK, lets continue to lock in, this is a hell of a test for you as an 18-year old kid out of high school with a target on your back. I was like yeah, I love this. This is awesome.”

In his rookie year, James had the unfortunate task of having to deal with World Peace at his absolute peak. Coming in with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron was in the same division as the Pacers and the future Lakers champion would actually win NBA Defensive Player of the Year in that season so it is no surprise that James vividly remembers having to deal with him early on in his career.

There are many others who would have World Peace high up on their list of toughest defenders as well, but for LeBron to bring him up first says a lot about just how good he was.

Lakers’ LeBron James shuts down the idea of ever becoming a head coach

With his playing career nearing its end, many are wondering what LeBron James will do once he plays his final game for the Lakers. One thing that it won’t be is coaching.

James was asked in the latest episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast and he immediately shut down that idea, saying there is zero chance he will ever be a head coach in the NBA.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!