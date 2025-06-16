Lakers Video: LeBron James Shuts Downs Possibility Of Becoming Head Coach

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will go down as one of the smartest basketball players to ever play in the NBA because he has shown throughout his career there’s no problem he can’t solve.

James may be the all-time leading scorer in league history, but his best attribute as a player is arguably his playmaking. Because of his size, vision and IQ, LeBron is able to instantaneously read the floor and move the basketball to the right spots to generate the best shot possible.

It’s a testament not only to his natural talent as a passer, but also the hours he puts in studying film and breaking down opponents’ sets and schemes. James gives fans a glimpse of how his mind works through his podcast “Mind the Game,” leading some to believe that he could thrive as a head coach some day.

However, James shut down any possibility of him turning to the sidelines post-NBA, via “Mind the Game” with Steve Nash:

In the video, Steve Nash begins to ask a question from a viewer about James turning to coaching and the two share a laugh immediately. Nash warns James not to get into coaching and the latter obliges and sets the record straight that he has no plans of leading a team.

As Nash figured out while with the Brooklyn Nets, coaching isn’t for everyone no matter how well someone knows Xs and Os. And it sounds like James isn’t keen on signing up for all the work that comes with the job. There are several former players around the NBA who are excelling in their post-playing careers, so there shouldn’t be much doubt that LeBron could be a head coach if he truly wanted to.

Perhaps the broadcast analyst path is a possibility for James and he would have offers after he’s done playing as ESPN producer Tim Corrigan admitted they want him as an in-game analyst. James has the basketball knowledge, expertise and personality to shine on a broadcast, so maybe fans can look forward to that.

Above all else though, LeBron has made it clear that he wants to own an NBA team when his playing career is over and if that happens, he will be able to pick his own coach.

Alex Caruso credits LeBron James for helping him become a better professional

Younger players have raved about their time playing next to LeBron James as they seem to learn how to become better players. Alex Caruso recently credited James for helping him become a better professional by learning to take better care of his body while they were teammates on the Lakers.

