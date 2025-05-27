Lakers News: LeBron James Offers Condolences To Victims Of Liverpool Premier League Parade Incident

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has already dipped his toe into the ownership pool as he purchased a minority stake in Premier League squad Liverpool FC back in 2011. Ever since, LeBron has been a very vocal supporter of the squad on social media and has attended games as well.

Liverpool recently clinched the 2025 Premier League Championship in dominant fashion and as such, a parade took place to celebrate the accomplishment. Unfortunately, tragedy would strike the parade as a man would drive his car through the festivities, sending more than 50 people to the hospital for treatment to injuries, though thankfully reportedlu no one was killed.

James would take to social media in the aftermath of the incident, sending his thoughts and prayers to all of those injured and affected, calling it a senseless act:

OMG!!!! WTH. My deepest thoughts and prayers goes out to everyone affected that attended @LFC Premiere League trophy parade today! Such a senseless act! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #YNWA 💔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 26, 2025

Police did arrest the man responsible on suspicion of attempted murder as well as suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and dangerous driving offenses. It is always terrible when times of joy and celebration are ruined through actions that just don’t make sense.

The fact that no one was killed is most important, but why something like this would even happen remains unclear. LeBron has always been someone to speak up on any subject and tragedy so for him to give his thoughts and prayers here is par for the course. The Lakers star has been someone who always preaches peace and love throughout the world and things like this are just horrible to witness.

Hopefully, things like this soon become few and far between and the need for these kinds of posts become less necessary.

Lakers’ LeBron James likely to pick up player option for 2025-26 season

Liverpool has been one of the top Premier League squads for a very long time now, much like LeBron James has been one of the best basketball players in the world for more than two decades now. And it seems likely that he will continue his career with another season for the Lakers.

A recent report noted that LeBron is likely to pick up his player option with the Lakers for the 2025-26 season worth $52.6 million, though he doesn’t have to make that decision until June 29. The report did add that conversations between James and the Lakers still need to happen as he wants to remain in a competitive environment.

