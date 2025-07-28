Lakers News: LeBron James Posts Early Workout To Get Ready For Year 23

Arguably no athlete has even been as committed to their body as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, which is why he remains one of the best players in the NBA at age 40.

James finished sixth in MVP voting and was named to Second Team All-NBA this past year, managing to play 70 games at an elite level in his 22nd season.

While the possibility of retirement exists every offseason at this stage of his career, LeBron is currently focused on getting ready for another season with the purple and gold. He posted a video on his Instagram early Monday morning, appearing to head to the gym in preparation for training camp in October, via BallIsLife:

LeBron on IG at 4:49 AM: “Let’s get it! Year 23 coming soon!”💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/wSbj8U9QsO — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 28, 2025

There was a lot of noise surrounding James’ future with L.A. at the start of the offseason. Despite picking up his player option for the 2025-26 season, there was still uncertainty that he would be back with the Lakers as they shift their focus to building around Luka Doncic.

LeBron made it clear that he is looking to compete for championships at this stage of his career and was not sure if the Lakers would be in the mix. They have since added quality pieces like Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia though, which has quieted the noise surrounding a potential James departure.

With it now seeming to be a foregone conclusion that LeBron will be with the Lakers at the start of training camp, his focus is getting in shape for the upcoming season. James ended last season with a significant knee injury that required a lengthy rehab process, but it appears that he is now healthy and back in the gym, which is obviously great news.

James isn’t the only Lakers star that has been putting in work this offseason as Doncic also completely transformed his body to get in the best shape possible. With both stars looking fully committed, the Lakers could do some major damage in the 2025-26 season.

Marcus Smart excited to play with LeBron James

Marcus Smart has competed against LeBron James for the last decade but is now excited to team with him on the Lakers.

“I mean, it’s not every day you get to play against, let alone with, one of the greatest players to ever play this game,” Smart said of James. “We all know his IQ in this game is ridiculous, and playing against him, you see it. To be able to see it on the other side, to witness it and benefit from it, instead of him taking me out with it on the defensive end. Just to be able to soak it all in like a sponge is an opportunity that I’m blessed to be able to have.”

