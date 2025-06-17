Lakers News: LeBron James Focused On Getting Knee To 100% Before Training Camp

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has a lot to think about this offseason after completing his 22nd NBA season at the age of 40.

James was noncommittal about a potential return for a 23rd season and eighth with the Lakers, although all indications are that he will give it a go for at least one more year.

Before any decisions are finalized though, LeBron will have to make sure his body is healthy enough to keep playing. James suffered a sprained MCL in the Lakers’ final postseason game, an injury that typically requires 6-8 weeks of recovery time.

As could be expected, James is doing everything in his power to get back to 100% health. He recently provided an update on where he is at in his recovery and hopes to be ready to training camp, via ESPN and The Associated Press:

James, 40, said his left knee is feeling “good” after spraining a ligament in April, following the Lakers’ season-ending loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. James, who spoke to The Associated Press during an interview about starring in a new commercial called “What’s Next? for Amazon, emphasized that maintaining his body remains essential to performing at the highest level. “I have a lot of time to take care of my injury, my knee, the rest of my body and make sure I’m as close to 100% as possible when training camp begins in late September,” James told The Associated Press.

James saying he hopes to be ready for training camp should signify that he will be back in purple and gold for the 2025-26 season. He stopped short of that, however, taking things one day at a time until he is healthy and ready to make a decision:

“At this point of my career, you think about when the end is. That’s human nature,” he said. “You think: Is it this year? Or next year? Those thoughts always creep into your mind at this point of the journey. But I have not given it a specific timetable, date. I’m seeing how my body and family reacts, too.”

James has a $52.6 million player option for next season that he has to make a decision on by June 29, so the clock is ticking. The Lakers would obviously like a decision on LeBron sooner rather than later so they can map out their offseason moves, although they likely won’t pressure him as he takes time to mull things over with his friends and family.

LeBron James has no plans to coach

As the end of his playing career approaches, it is natural for LeBron James to think about what’s next. One thing he won’t be getting into is coaching though as despite his otherworldly basketball IQ, he shot down that possibility.

