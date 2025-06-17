Lakers News: LeBron James’ Retirement Tease Turns Out To Be Amazon Ad

After 22 NBA seasons, the end of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ career is obviously nearing. Despite still being an All-NBA caliber player, it is only a matter of time before the all-time great finally hangs up his shoes for good.

While everyone knows that time is coming, no one knows exactly when that will be and LeBron recently had a bit of fun at everyone else’s expense playing with that idea. The Lakers star went on social media a couple of days ago, posting a short video of a reporter asking him if the retirement rumors were true and what is next for him.

Everyone would get the answer three days later as the tease turned out to be an ad for Amazon with Prime Day being what’s next for James and the rest of the world:

This certainly was a clever tease as so many are interested in finding out when LeBron will finally retire. But that decision will come when he is ready to make it and, in the meantime, he will continue to try and help lead the Lakers to another championship.

Amazon Prime Day is already a highly anticipated time because of the deals available on everything. Using James to bring even more attention to it and there is no doubt the entire world will be logging on their phones and laptops on July 8 when it all begins.

LeBron and his family will likely be just like everyone else, looking to pick up items of need at incredible discounts. But the question on when his final NBA season will take place remains unanswered as the Lakers star isn’t ready to reveal that just yet.

Lakers’ LeBron James focused on getting knee back to 100% before training camp

Whether the 2025-26 season will be LeBron James’ last is unclear, but one thing that he wants it to be is a healthy one. LeBron, of course, suffered a knee injury in the Lakers’ final playoff game and being healthy once training camp rolls around is his primary focus.

James spoke about this in a recent interview, saying that his left knee is feeling good and that he has a lot of time to make sure his knee and the rest of his body is as close to 100% as possible by the time the Lakers begin their journey next season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!