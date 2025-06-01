Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals How He Fell In Love With Basketball

During the latter stages of his career, LeBron James has all the accolades and does not have anything else to prove. But, 22 years later, that fun of playing professional basketball is what keeps him going.

Through an 82-game season and at 40 years old, there is a more intensified preparation to make sure James is ready to play. However, his routine is the gold standard as he has played 70-plus games the past two years.

Again, the amount of preparation he puts into the game would take a toll, especially this late into his career. Although James’ love for basketball keeps him motivated, he revealed when it came into his life, via Mind the Game:

“I don’t know the exact moment, but I think I was able to watch it. When I got to see some of the greatest that played the game, I was inspired by them. Like, I was inspired by MJ, by Anfernee Penny Hardaway and Grant Hill and those guys. Like, their sneakers inspired me, the commercials they used to do back then inspired me and then just being outside. I was always a kid that just wanted to play, whatever it was. If we was playing tag, if we was playing football, if we was playing baseball, if we was playing basketball, everything, kickball. That was very popular in my community, just running around and just exerting as much energy as possible till the lights on the street came on. And it was time to get in the house. Like, I just wanted to do whatever and then I think once I started to get in the youth leagues where it started being competitive, I actually love the competitive nature of basketball. Being out there five on five and we’re playing for something, we’re playing to see who can score the most points and win the game. Then ultimately, it got to if we win the majority of the games, we can win something, we can win a championship, have a banquet and have medals and have little trophies. That stuff inspired me cause I watched NBA guys and college guys at the end of the season, they get to hoist a trophy or whatever. I thought that was pretty inspiring, so as a kid, you just always inspired by the ones that’s already doing it. I think that was a big moment for me, for sure.”

Every NBA player has a key moment that inspired their love of the game, and James’ answer was detailed, but also presumably similar to how other greats got into basketball and kids around the world.

DeMar DeRozan defends LeBron James from criticism about play in Year 22

With becoming an all-time great, if not the greatest of all-time, there comes the spotlight of media attention. Since entering the NBA, LeBron James has faced criticism seemingly every day of his career.

While James tends to pay no mind to the outside noise, which can wear on a person’s mental state, DeMar DeRozan spoke out against the criticism towards James and pointed to how dominant a player he has been over 22 years.