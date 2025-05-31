Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Defends LeBron James From Criticism About Play In Year 22

Despite being in Year 22, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James looked as spry as ever during the 2024-25 season.

James was able to stay healthy for most of the regular season and helped lead the Lakers to a 50-32 record and the third seed in the Western Conference. Although he took a back seat to Luka Doncic in the second half of the season, LeBron was still the Lakers’ best overall player thanks to his defensive efforts.

James was named to the All-NBA Second Team, a major accomplishment for the oldest player in the NBA and a testament to his work ethic and God-given talent. He remains one of the best players in the league and has earned the respect of his peers.

For example, DeMar DeRozan praised James for his longevity and defended him amid criticism for how the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs, via Run Your Race:

“I told somebody this the other day, right? Like when they was playing in a series, they was talking about ‘Bron can’t get it done,’ about beating them and all this. And I remember telling a group of people, I said, ‘Most these motherf—–s wouldn’t stand a chance versus 2016 Bron. People forget the man been doing this 22 years, man. Like something we never seen in no sport, to be able to dominate as long as he has. The standard that he’s been held to at a 40-year-old man is insane. A 40-year-old man, you feel me? He got to carry everything. Everything. To still do that at that level. I’m pretty sure 99% of people in the league will not be doing none of that at 40 years of age, hooping at that high of a level… So like it’s always easy to pick on greatness when you haven’t seen it to that level before. When we went against him, I said it before, you got to shake his hand.”

James and DeRozan clashed several times in the playoffs when the latter was still with the Toronto Raptors, though it was always LeBron who got the best of the Compton native. Nowadays, James is still able to flash what he used to be when called upon though it comes in spurts rather than full games.

LeBron at his peak was a marvel to watch, but even seeing him match up against the best in the league at this age is arguably even more impressive.

LeBron James says he’s blessed to make All-NBA Second Team

LeBron James has made numerous All-NBA teams throughout his career, but he said he still feels blessed to make All-NBA Second Team in his 22nd season and seventh with the Lakers.

