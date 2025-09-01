Lakers Video: Nike Releases LeBron James ‘Forever King’ Ad For New Shoes

LeBron James is less than two months away from doing something that no player in the history of the NBA has ever done before. He is about to suit up for his 23rd season — his eighth with the Los Angeles Lakers — and play his age-41 campaign. Not only that, but he is doing so as undoubtedly one of the best players in basketball still, coming off an All-NBA Second Team selection.

James is also arguably the league’s most popular player. Even at 40 entering his 23rd season, it feels as though the league revolves around the Lakers superstar, ranking towards the top of jersey sales and incredible viral highlights throughout the season. In addition to this, he has one of basketball’s most iconic sneaker lines with Nike.

As LeBron and Nike prepare for the Forever King tour, they have released a teaser for the newest sneaker — the LeBron XXIII — with the forever king tagline:

He is the Forever King. The LeBron XXIII arrives soon. Prepare to behold the greatness. pic.twitter.com/ovSMUdSVM8 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) September 1, 2025

At this stage of his career, any sneaker that James releases is going to have some sort of historical significance. He is simply in uncharted territory when it comes to career length, ability and accolades. Nobody in league history has played this well for this long and reached his career figures.

So when the LeBron XXIII is ultimately released, it’s sure to be a hit among sneakerheads who want to have a piece of history when the Lakers star takes the court for his record 23rd campaign.

Details of the LeBron James’ Nike LeBron XXIII

A new colorway of LeBron James’ shoe is called “40K Points” and it is set to drop on Oct. 3 to honor the historic day of James making a milestone in basketball history. This release features both adult and kid sizes, retailing for $210.

What makes this colorway special is a metallic, iridescent upper that changes between gold, orange and green. It also includes James’ crown emblem along the side panel, his signature engraved in gold on the tongue and a “40K” badge stitched at the heel.

Lastly, the shoes are included in special packaging to separate it from different releases, adding to that commemorative feel. Inside the box will be unique memorabilia, including a timeline booklet focusing on the star’s key moments leading up to his journey to 40,000 points and a “40K” pin packaged in a velvet pouch.

Overall, it’s a nice touch from Nike to celebrate James climbing the mountaintop of the NBA and reward for fans to get their hands on a commemorative pair of LeBron 23s.

