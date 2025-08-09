Lakers News: LeBron James Shows Love To Browns’ Shedeur Sanders After NFL Preseason Debut

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has dealt with over the top media attention for his entire career, having to dispel trivial narratives countless times. Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who made a name for himself during his two seasons at the University of Colorado, currently finds himself in a similar situation.

After playing for his dad, Deion, who was an NFL legend in his own right, there was an added pressure on Shedeur, which naturally led to a lot of people hating as well.

Leading up to the NFL Draft, Sanders was projected to go as high as No. 2 but ultimately fell to the fifth round. Conversations sparked on whether he could play at the next level, but during his first start in the preseason, the 23-year-old showed out.

Sanders completed 14 of his 23 passes, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. This prompted James to take to social media to show love to Shedeur while calling out his haters at the same time:

That young 🤴🏾 looking good out there! @ShedeurSanders Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high 🙌🏾🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2025

And I don’t wanna hear that “It’s only preseason” bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his ass about it! So give credit and grace lames. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2025

The Browns are having a quarter battle during their training camp and Shedeur is certainly in the mix to be their starter after his debut performance. It does not hurt his case to put up the numbers that he did in his preseason debut, which could prompt head coach Kevin Stefanski to give his rookie quarterback more reps in practice.

During his short stint in Colorado, Sanders broke plenty of records and transformed a team that only won one game in 2022. There will be growing pains as he adjusts to life in the NFL, but having the support of a global athlete like James must mean a lot and provide additional confidence.

It’s no secret that LeBron is a Browns fan, so he has an added interest in Shedeur’s success other than being friends with Deion.

LeBron James offers support for Browns’ Shedeur Sanders

This is not the first time LeBron James has been outspoken about Shedeur Sanders as he loved watching him and Travis Hunter take over the nation in Colorado. As Sanders and Hunter look to their carry success over to the NFL, James offered support to Shedeur as he began his first training camp.

