Lakers News: LeBron James Teases Wear Test Version Of Nike LeBron 23 Shoes

The signature shoe of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has long been some of the most popular and sought after in the world. Now as he is set to enter his 23rd NBA season and eighth with the Lakers, it’s only right that a new edition of his shoes would be on the way.

While it has yet to be announced, things are clearly being worked on and tested out as James recently posted a workout video preparing for the upcoming season. And in that video, the Lakers star was sporting a ‘wear test’ version of the Nike LeBron 23, via Nick DePaula and Nice Kicks:

Once news began to spread and pictures leaked of the shoes, LeBron even responded on his Instagram story saying, “Those just the wear test version! Will leak.. maybe a colorway that’s insane! Year 23 gone be I promise yall.”

As LeBron said, this is simply a test version designed so he can wear them and get a feel of how they are on the court. The Nike logos were all removed and they are all black in order to keep the final design of the shoe a secret, though the Lakers star is already talking about revealing a colorway soon.

What is clear even on this wear test version of the Nike LeBron 23 is that it will feature a similar low-cut silhouette to recent models of his shoes and the lateral forefoot side graphic is a nod to the crown of James’ Nike signature logo. But as of now, there are still no official images, pricing, tech specs, or release dates.

Rich Paul addresses trade rumors surrounding Lakers superstar LeBron James

Coming into this season, there has been a lot of questions surrounding LeBron James and his future with the Lakers. Even though he opted-in to the final year of his contract, there have been no discussions on an extension and with comments made by his agent Rich Paul about monitoring the Lakers’ offseason moves, there are some wondering whether he could be looking to be traded.

And Paul recently addressed those rumors, reminding everyone that LeBron has a no-trade clause and thus controls any potential deal.

