Lakers News: LeBron James Was Emmanuelle Chriqui’s Favorite ‘Entourage’ Cameo

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James isn’t just one of the best basketball players of all-time, but he’s also made quite the career off the court as an investor, entrepreneur and even as a member of sports media.

Due to his stardom on the basketball court, LeBron was able to parlay his fame and fortune to build an impressive investment and business portfolio. However, James also finds time to record episodes of his podcast “Mind the Game,” which dives deeper in to pure basketball topics. Recently, the podcast celebrated a few milestones and James took the opportunity to troll the doubters of the show.

Aside from his business and podcast ventures, LeBron also has a list of television and movie credits to his name. In a recent interview on the “Throwbacks” podcast, actress Emmanuelle Chriqui revealed that James was her favorite celebrity cameo while filming the popular HBO show “Entourage” during its run:

“It was when we had LeBron James and Matt Damon. I was dead… It was at the airport hangar, I mean, I was dying. Like I was dying. And so Doug (Ellin) is with his camera and he’s like ‘Hey Emm, how’s it going? Are you happy?’… [I was dying] from both. For sure both. Matt Damon just because he’s a total movie star and then LeBron James because it was LeBron James… It’s like the height of LeBron James era and I remember too, it was so cool because my nephew was having his Bar Mitzvah and I got LeBron James to record a video and I was just like the aunt of the century.”

James appeared in Season 6, Episode 12 of ‘Entourage’ where he plays himself. In the episode, James works with Matt Damon — who is also playing himself — to get the main character Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier) to get more involved with Damon’s in-show charity. The episode originally aired on Oct. 4, 2009, right at the peak of James’ powers with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Entourage” became popular in mainstream television for its constant revolving door of celebrity guests and LeBron held up well despite his limited acting experience at the time. Since then, James has appeared in movies and even been involved on the production side as well.

