Lakers News: Luka Doncic Enjoyed Jordan Brand Tour

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic’s Jordan Brand tour finally concluded in Los Angeles after stops in New York and Chicago.

Doncic embarked on the tour to promote the brand and witness the next generation of players compete in “The One” Tournament, a competition to crown the best one-on-on players.

Following the conclusion the tour, Doncic expressed how much he enjoys the game of basketball and how inspired he is by the next wave of hoopers.

“Finishing The One regional games tour in LA was something special – the energy, the talent, the love for the game. Being part of the Jumpman family makes this moment even more meaningful. Seeing the next generation compete with so much passion – it always reminds me why I love this game.”

Ending the tour in Los Angeles was fitting for Doncic as it allowed him to sign a three-year extension with the Lakers as soon as he was eligible. For weeks, it was reported that Doncic was leaning towards committing long-term, and that reality was made official this past weekend.

Los Angeles is the perfect market for a global superstar like Doncic as it knows how to get them the most exposure and keep them in the limelight. Jordan Brand has to be thrilled that Doncic now plays for the Lakers because countless fans will be seeing their merchandise every time the the purple and gold play.

The 2025-26 season could be Doncic’s finest season yet as he used the offseason to get into the best shape of his life, looking noticeably thinner. How that translates to the court remains to be seen, but Doncic is making it clear he has no intentions of waiting to win his first championship with the Lakers.

Following the brand tour, Doncic will report to the Slovenian National Team and before fans know it, he’ll be back in L.A. for training camp.

Luka Doncic decided pretty quick that he wanted to sign extension with Lakers

The Lakers’ main objective this summer was to sign Luka Doncic to an extension and it never seemed to be in doubt considering how open he’s been about wanting to stay past this season. Doncic could have waited to sign an extension and used the extra year to evaluate Los Angeles, but instead he made it known he wants to be with the organization.

When asked why he signed his extension earlier, Doncic he had decided pretty quickly as soon as he arrived.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!