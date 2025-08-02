Lakers News: Luka Doncic & Slovenian National Team Schedule For EuroBasket 2025

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has been a busy man in the offseason as he’s been in the gym working on his new body while also touring the U.S. to promote Jordan Brand. Recently, Doncic was in New York City and recapped his visit before making his way back to Los Angeles.

Doncic’s recent body transformation has the league talking as he finally looks like he’s in the best shape of his life and ready to take the NBA by storm during the 2025-26 season. The Lakers are certainly hoping to get a motivated Doncic in by training camp, though he’ll already have some basketball games under his belt as he’s set to play for Slovenia in the upcoming EuroBasket 2025 tournament.

Luka is a staple on his national team’s roster, though Slovenia faces a tough road ahead as the other countries have plenty of NBA talent representing their respective squads. EuroBasket is an exciting annual tournament that gives basketball fans a taste of competition before the start of the NBA regular season.

Doncic is set to report to the national team on Aug. 4, which will give him a few days to prepare before their hit the road for the tournament, via Luka Updates:

Slovenia summer 2025 Preparation games:

8. August: Slovenia – Germany

10. August: Slovenia – Germany

15. August: Slovenia – Lithuania

16. August: Slovenia – Latvia

19. August: Slovenia – Great Britain

21. August: Slovenia – Serbia EuroBasket 2025

Group Stage:

28. August:… pic.twitter.com/vimFsMebPP — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) July 27, 2025

Slovenia will play six exhibition games, with the first two coming against Germany followed by games against Lithuania, Latvia, Great Britain and Serbia. Afterward, the team gets a week off before the group stage begins on Aug. 28 against Poland. Each team will play five games in pool play and the top four teams in each bracket will advance to a 16-team, single-elimination tournament.

This will be fans’ first look at Doncic and his new physique, so the Lakers will surely be interested in seeing how he fares. While it would be fun to see Slovenia advance to the elimination portion of the tournament, the most important thing is Doncic looks dominant on the floor and stays healthy.

Luka Doncic could sign extension before reporting to Slovenian National Team

Luka Doncic made his way back to Los Angeles after his visit to New York, coincidentally lining up when he’s eligible to sign a new extension. The expectation is that Doncic will sign the extension before he leaves for the Slovenian National Team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!