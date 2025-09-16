Lakers News: Luka Doncic Expects To Develop As Leader In Preseason

With Slovenia eliminated from EuroBasket 2025, Luka Doncic gets a well-deserved break before he has to report Los Angeles Lakers training camp in a couple of weeks.

Doncic was brilliant for Slovenia during the tournament, leading them to the round of 16 and an upset win over Italy before succumbing to Germany in the quarterfinals. Doncic did everything he could to lead his underdog Slovenia squad as far as he could, so it was no surprise to see that he was angry yet proud of his team.

Luka now can turn his attention fully to the upcoming 2025-26 season, a campaign that could represent the most important one of his career to date given the expectations. It marks Doncic’s first full year the in the purple and gold and the organization plus the fans are fully expecting a title run.

As far as his leadership in the locker room goes, Doncic believes that it will develop more in the preseason when the team is back practicing and playing.

“Obviously with Rob I talk more about the guys we wanna get. But the players that’s going to develop I think in preseason when we’re really all together and talking in person. So I think that’s more happening in the preseason,” Doncic said at his press conference to announce his extension earlier this summer.

Doncic ceded leadership duties to LeBron James last season simply due to the fact that he was new to the team, but with the franchise leaning on the Slovenian superstar this upcoming season it makes sense for him to assume more responsibility. Luka might not be the same vocal leader other stars are, but he has an opportunity to lead by example and his early work this offseason should be an indication that he’s serious about winning a championship.

Transforming his body was the first step toward truly competing next season, but now Doncic needs to go on the floor and prove he still belongs in the conversation for best basketball player in the world. EuroBasket was a good sneak peak into what the superstar can do when he’s healthy and fully engaged and it’ll be exciting to see how it translates to NBA games.

Luka Doncic buys Maria Sharapova’s house in Manhattan Beach

With the whirlwind of his trade from the Dallas Mavericks finally in the rearview, Luka Doncic and his family finally have a second to relax. To that end, Doncic found his next home in Southern California as he recently bought Maria Sharapova’s home in Manhattan Beach.

