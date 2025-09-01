Lakers News: Luka Doncic Hopes To Learn Some Defensive Tricks From Marcus Smart

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic got into the best shape of his career this offseason and looks prepared to put on a show during the 2025-26 season.

Doncic was criticized on his way out from the Dallas Mavericks for his perceived lack of seriousness regarding his diet and conditioning, so the Lakers star took it upon himself to transform his body. As an added bonus for Los Angeles, Doncic made sure to do his part in signing key free agents to give him a better chance of capturing his first NBA title.

For example, Doncic took an active role in recruiting Marcus Smart after he was bought out by the Washington Wizards. Smart noted that Doncic’s recruitment helped sway him to Los Angeles and meant a lot the veteran.

At his press conference to announce the extension, Doncic noted how his new body would help the Lakers on both ends of the floor.

“I would just say a little bit of everything. Obviously a little bit faster. I don’t know, just trying to help the team conditioning-wise. Obviously playing a lot of minutes, a lot of games so I think that’s gonna be the best for me.”

When asked about the defensive side specifically, Doncic took the opportunity to crack a joke about Smart helping him out.

“I think way better. Obviously we added Marcus, so he’s gonna teach me some things but obviously that’s gonna help a lot.”

Smart is a former Defensive Player of the Year winner and would definitely be someone Doncic could lean on for defensive advice. All joking aside, Smart should have a huge role either as a starter or off the bench for head coach JJ Redick as he’s a versatile defender who is comfortable guarding bigger guards and wings. Smart also does well holding his own against big men, getting underneath them and forcing them to catch farther out from the paint.

Doncic can defend well enough in spurts, though oftentimes the offensive burden he carries prevents him from executing all the time. Hopefully his new-and-improved body coupled with Smart’s presence helps him on that end of the floor.

Luka Doncic appreciates Lakers organization welcoming him with open arms

Luka Doncic was heartbroken after being traded by the Mavericks, but he’s embraced his new home with the Lakers. After signing his extension, Doncic expressed his appreciation to the franchise for welcoming him with open arms.

