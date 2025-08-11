Luka Doncic Appreciates Lakers Organization Welcoming Him With Open Arms

The next era of Los Angeles Lakers basketball is officially underway as Luke Doncic signed a three-year, $165 million extension to remain with the purple and gold.

Doncic was never a risk to leave Los Angeles without signing his extension, but he and the Lakers cemented their partnership and now can move forward with building a contender. Los Angeles did well to add to the roster in free agency, partly thanks to Doncic who took an active role as a recruiter.

So far, Doncic has proven that he’s all-in and loyal to his new team and is clearly doing everything he can to position them to compete for a title during the 2025-26 season. It’ll be a tough climb because of how competitive the Western Conference is, but a healthy and happy Doncic could be the equalizer L.A. needs.

Regardless, Doncic looks and sounds happy to be with the Lakers and he thanked the organization for being so welcoming after his trade from the Dallas Mavericks.

“I just want to say thank you. Like I said in Spanish, you guys welcomed me with open arms,” Doncic said of the Lakers. “Thank you Mark (Walter), thank you Jeanie (Buss), JJ (Redick), Rob (Pelinka). The whole organization welcomed me with open arms and I can’t wait to get started.”

Prior to his answer in English, Doncic joked that he would only be speaking in Spanish so the Lakers star was clearly in a good mood. Nowadays, Doncic looks more and more like the jovial superstar fans have become accustomed to seeing, which bodes well for the Lakers as they’ll need the best version of him to get to the top.

Los Angeles’ short and long-term future is secured with Doncic around to anchor the franchise, giving the front office time to build a sustainable winning roster. This upcoming season, though, could be one of Doncic’s best chances to capture a title as he’ll have LeBron James, Austin Reaves and a better supporting cast to work with.

Even if next season doesn’t end in a championship for the Lakers, the organization can rest easy knowing they’ve got a commitment from Doncic.

Luka Doncic can get full no-trade clause in next contract

Luka Doncic didn’t have to sign his extension, though the number of years allows him to get back into free agency sooner and recoup money. Aside from becoming eligible for a supermax contract, Doncic will also be able to get a full no-trade clause.

