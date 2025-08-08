Lakers News: Luka Doncic Reveals Most Difficult Part Of Body Transformation

The biggest story surrounding Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic this offseason has been his unbelievable physical transformation. Doncic has shed many pounds and looks better than ever heading into his first full season with the franchise.

To make a transformation like Luka did requires a major change in many different areas of life. Between workouts, dieting, proper recovery and rest, the Lakers superstar had to change a lot of things and doing so at that level is very difficult.

Doncic recently spoke about this, saying that when this body transformation journey first began everything was difficult, but once it became normal it wasn’t hard anymore, via Ekipa:

“At first, basically everything, but it’s a matter of habit. After I got used to it, nothing was particularly difficult.”

This is the case with most things in life for anyone. Change is hard, and dedicating yourself to an extreme lifestyle change requires a lot of sacrifice and discipline. Things Doncic was used to and that he loved he was no longer able to do and it takes time to adjust both physically and mentally.

But Luka is dedicated to this new lifestyle and he understands the benefits that come with it as he looks to lead the Lakers to championship status. And that desire to be the best possible version of himself and win at the highest level is one of the main things driving him and will continue to push the superstar throughout his career.

With his new contract extension now locked in the pressure is on Doncic to be that generational superstar the Lakers and the rest of the basketball world believe him to be. Changing his body was a first step in that journey and while it was hard at first, it was nothing Luka couldn’t handle.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic looking to prove his doubters wrong

Something else driving Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is his desire to prove his doubters wrong. Following his trade to L.A. many stories came out questioning his work ethic and willingness to put in all of the extra work to get in the best shape possible and be the best version of himself. Of course, the prior year he came under scrutiny for a rough performance in his first NBA Finals appearance.

But now Doncic is looking prove all of his doubters wrong and shut them up by showing them exactly who he is.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!