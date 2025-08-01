Lakers Video: Luka Doncic Recaps Jordan Brand Promotional Tour In New York City

Luka Doncic has spent most of the summer putting intensive work in to slim down and be in his best possible shape ahead of EuroBasket with Slovenia in August and the 2025-26 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. But he also took a week before EuroBasket begins to go on a Jordan Brand promotional tour with New York City being one of the stops.

The tour involved making an appearance at Dyckman, one of the premier pick-up spots in the country, for a Jordan youth basketball event. He also went to Yankee Stadium, threw out a first pitch and spent some time with MLB mega-star Aaron Judge. He made a television appearance on the TODAY show, joking about his upcoming contract extension date. And he did shoe signings and other big appearances in between.

All of that madness was recapped into a short video by Doncic and posted to his social media account:

Thank you NYC 🗽 pic.twitter.com/G07a2ptJRQ — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) August 1, 2025

Doncic appeared to have a fantastic time touring around New York on behalf of Jordan Brand. But this is just the start of a busy rest of Doncic’s offseason. On Saturday, he becomes eligible to sign his extension with the Lakers — it remains to be seen if he’ll do this before Eurobasket, after or not at all — and could be tied to the franchise for up to the next five seasons.

He then reports to the Slovenian National Team for Eurobasket play on Monday, Aug. 4. By the time that tournament comes to an end, it will be just about time for NBA training camp to begin and for Luka to report to Los Angeles and join the Lakers.

Luka Doncic motivated by loss to Timberwolves

Luka Doncic looks and sounds like a man on a mission as recent photos of his new physique sent the basketball world in a frenzy.

Doncic gave fans a first-hand look at all the hard work he’s done on and off the floor to completely transform his body on his Jordan Brand tour. He has heard all the noise and chatter about how he was out of shape last season, but the Lakers star certainly did his part to quiet those voices.

Now, Doncic heads into arguably the most important season of his career as the NBA will eagerly be waiting to see what he can do on the floor now that he’s in the best shape of his life. Not only did Doncic have to endure a shocking midseason trade, but he and the Lakers were unceremoniously eliminated in the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves in just five games.

The Slovenian star wasn’t his best against Minnesota and immediately made the call to his team to get started on his offseason training after feeling motivation from the loss.

