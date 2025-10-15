Lakers News: Luka Doncic Will Always Feel ‘Something’ When Playing Against Mavericks

Arguably the most anticipated regular season game of last year was Luka Doncic’s return to Dallas as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Following the shocking trade that sent him to L.A. from the Mavericks, it was made very clear that Doncic was hurt by the move as he wanted to spend his entire career there.

His first game back in Dallas was an extremely emotional affair that saw Luka break into tears during a pre-game video tribute before dominating his former team with 45 points in a Lakers win. Now with the Lakers set to face the Mavericks in their next preseason game, most would assume it wouldn’t mean much to Doncic, but that isn’t quite the case.

Doncic noted that while he has moved on and starting a new chapter of his life and career with the Lakers, he will always feel something when facing the Mavericks, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Luka Doncic on seeing Dallas on the Lakers’ preseason schedule tomorrow: “I mean, it’s obviously going to be something. Obviously I’m going to feel something every game I play against them. I am kind of starting a new chapter here … but … it’s always going to be something” pic.twitter.com/FGioUQZ8XU — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 15, 2025

The Mavericks will always mean a lot to Luka as he really developed a connection to the city and the fans, which is why there was such a visceral reaction from that fanbase to the news of the Lakers trade. Even when you move forward it’s just impossible for all of those feelings to go away.

This contest is a bit different as it is a preseason game and also it will be played in a neutral location as the Lakers and Mavericks face off in Las Vegas and it also seems unlikely that Doncic will even suit up as L.A. is on the second night of a back-to-back and have their preseason finale on Friday.

The emotions of that first game back in Dallas will never be matched, but Doncic has made it clear that any time the Lakers face the Mavericks it means a little more to him and that will never change.

Luka Doncic happy to be back on court for Lakers

Luka Doncic made his preseason debut for the Lakers against the Phoenix Suns, looking like his normal dominant self with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Most important for Doncic, however, he was just happy to be back on the court for his team.

