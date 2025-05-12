Lakers News: Magic Johnson & Angel Reese Launch Financial Literacy Program

Magic Johnson carved out one of the most legendary NBA careers of all-time, capturing five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s while picking up several awards and accolades along the way.

Johnson remains one of the most beloved and influential athletes in Los Angeles, but he’s arguably done even better for himself off the court as he went from NBA superstar to successful businessman and investor. Magic is still involved in sports as a minority owner for several franchises, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Commanders, continuing his winning ways despite not being directly involved.

Aside from his business ventures, Johnson is also heavily involved with his own philanthropic efforts and has the power, influence and fame to make meaningful changes in communities. For example, Johnson and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese recently partnered up alongside Pull Up Neighbor, a marketing and advertising firm focused on community outreach, to launch Wealth Playbook.

Wealth Playbook is a four-session program aimed to teach students in the Baltimore area how to manage and build money long-term. The first of the four sessions was held last week and Pull Up Neighbor’s official Instagram account posted photos and details from the event:

The first session was held at Saint Frances Academy, Reese’s former high school, in collaboration with Merrill Lynch. Students learned more about key financial topics such as budgeting, credit and basic money management skills. Both Reese and Johnson have made it a point to give back to underserved communities, and this joint venture is just their latest endeavor.

For professional athletes, learning how to manage money and use it to build wealth is an overlooked skill that Reese and Johnson clearly have a good grasp on. It’s never too early for someone to learn and understand how money works in the real world and these students have an excellent opportunity to get ahead of their peers in this department.

Magic Johnson congratulates Timberwolves for beating Lakers in playoffs

Magic Johnson may be retired from the game of basketball, but he still has the joy and passion for the game as evidenced throughout the 2024-25 season where he constantly commented on the Lakers. Unfortunately for Johnson and Lakers, the team was bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following Los Angeles’ elimination, Johnson was gracious enough to congratulate Minnesota on advancing.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!