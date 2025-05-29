Lakers News: Magic Johnson Apologizes For Underestimating Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder sent a message in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, dominating the Minnesota Timberwolves from the beginning and never letting up as they punched their ticket to the NBA Finals. As the postseason began there were some doubts about whether the Thunder were ready to make a championship run, but they have silenced those doubters, including Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

Last year, the Thunder had the best record in the West, but were eliminated in the second round by the Dallas Mavericks. Even though they were even more dominant this season, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capturing his first MVP Award and Jalen Williams making his first All-Star and All-NBA appearance, many still wondered if they were ready to take that leap. And Johnson has now come out and admitted he was wrong.

Following the Thunder’s Western Conference Finals victory, Magic took to social media to apologize to the Thunder for not thinking they were ready to compete for an NBA Championship:

I want to apologize to the Oklahoma City Thunder for underestimating them and not thinking they were ready to compete for a Championship. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 29, 2025

The Lakers legend would also turn his attention to Thunder general manager Sam Presti, adding that all Thunder fans should be applauding him for the job he has done in constructing this roster:

Oklahoma City Thunder’s fan base needs to give their GM Sam Presti a standing ovation for putting together an amazing roster! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 29, 2025

The praise from Magic towards the entire Thunder organization is well deserved. Presti did an outstanding job in adding former Lakers guard Alex Caruso and former New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason to fill the holes this roster had. Not to mention the excellent job of drafting and finding talent Presti has shown over the years and all of the extra draft capital he has acquired which has this team well set up for the future as well.

But the players had to come out and deliver and they did just that as Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren have all been outstanding while the role players like Caruso, Lu Dort and Cason Wallace have shined as well. And now they are just four wins away from the first championship in franchise history.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson congratulates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on winning award named after him

Of course, Magic Johnson also took some time to congratulate Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on winning the Western Conference Finals MVP Award named after the Lakers legend himself.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.8 steals in the five-game series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

