Lakers News: Magic Johnson Chooses Michael Jordan Over LeBron James In GOAT Debate

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is one of the most popular figures in basketball of all-time and remains involved in the organization decades after his retirement from playing.

The former point guard put the purple and gold on the map with his flashy playstyle, so it makes sense for him to want to see those winning ways continue. When Johnson served as president of basketball operations for the Lakers, he notably lured LeBron James to the organization, giving them another superstar to tout as their own.

James brought a title to the Lakers in 2020, increasing his ring total to four and propelling him higher into the GOAT conversation with Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan. Despite James’ ties to the Lakers organization though, Johnson recently admitted he is still picking Jordan over him in the greatest of all-time conversation, via Earn Your Leisure:

“I love my boy, I love him. But, when Michael Jordan took off with that tongue out… Hold up, hold up, listen cause a lot of you weren’t born then. In 1991 against my Lakers, right hand, we thought we had him. He looked as we went down, he switched it to the left hand, tongue went left, spun it against the glass and good. There’s nobody alive that’s been able to do just that, that boy is too bad. I’m telling you right now, but LeBron is a bad boy too, he’s a bad boy. But, he’s not Michael. Don’t get it twisted, I love LeBron, but no, no.”

When it comes to determining the greatest to ever play in the NBA, there is no correct pick because at the end of the day, it is all subjective and cases can be made for any great, particularly for James or Jordan.

Due to Johnson having his fair share of battles against Jordan during his respective career, it makes sense as to why he feels the way he does. However, no player has been able to sustain greatness 20-plus seasons in and the James is still showing no sign of slowing down with the Lakers.

Once the Akron native decides to retire, this GOAT conversation will intensify and seeing who gets the majority votes can be an interesting trend to monitor, especially if LeBron finds a way to win another championship.

Tyson Chandler compares Luka Doncic to Magic Johnson

The next star in line to keep the Lakers winning tradition alive is Luka Doncic and he looks extremely motivated to bring a championship to his new team. Former NBA center Tyson Chandler went as far to compare Doncic to Magic Johnson, who was a five-time champion in his own right.

