Lakers News: Magic Johnson Names Preferred Trade Destinations For Suns’ Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is one of the stars that will be on the move this summer as he and the Phoenix Suns work towards finding a trade.

The Suns took calls on the veteran superstar during the NBA trade deadline and for a moment it looked like he would be traded as the Golden State Warriors were sniffing around a reunion. In fact, Draymond Green thought the Warriors landed Durant when the Luka Doncic trade news broke.

Durant may on the opposite end of his prime, but he remains a highly efficient scorer and shooter who can uplift any contending team. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s First Take and named his preferred destination for Durant:

“Kevin Durant is a piece that can actually get you over to win a championship. I like him if he could come here to New York for the Knicks. Brunson needs help and he needs help in the fourth quarter. He’s gonna get you there, but then Indiana loaded up against him and everybody else couldn’t deliver. So they need a guy like Kevin Durant who can say, ‘OK, Brunson you get us there but I’m gonna take us home.’ It reminds me of Shaq and Kobe. Shaq, you get me to the fourth and Kobe said I got it, I’m gonna take us home. So you need a person like Kevin Durant who can also put a team into foul trouble. It’s not just his scoring ability but he also puts you in foul trouble. That was a wake up call against the Pacers with the Knicks. They’re not deep enough and they’re too slow as a team playing the two bigs. Siakam took full advantage of both of those guys when they tried to guard him, Karl-Anthony Towns. And so I believe Durant could help the Knicks if he came here. Also he could help Miami, too. I don’t know if him and Anthony [Edwards] could play together because of the fact of who’s gonna close the game. I see it, but I don’t know if it’s gonna work out. But I love Miami, I love him with the Knicks. And Houston, yeah. They got some young fellas who need a guy like Kevin Durant. And definitely in San Antonio because they’re so young. They need a veteran presence to teach them how to win and Kevin would do that.”

The New York Knicks make for a star-studded fit, though the team is in flux as it searches for a head coach. The Miami Heat are a logical destination and could be the best overall fit between need, destination and mutual interest. Lastly, both Texas teams should be appealing for Durant as both have the young talent and stars to make a deep playoff run.

With rumors brewing that a deal could come sooner than later, it’ll be fascinating to see where Durant lands.

Kevin Durant wins 2024-25 PBWA Magic Johnson award

Despite the Suns’ tumultuous 2024-25 season, Kevin Durant remained open and honest with the media. For his cooperation, the 36-year-old was named the winner of the 2024-25 PBWA Magic Johnson award.

