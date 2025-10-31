Lakers News: Magic Johnson To Serve As Grand Marshal In 137th Rose Parade

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced that Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 2026 Rose Parade, which is set for Jan. 1.

Sticking with tradition, Johnson will ride down Colorado Boulevard and help usher in the new year. He will also participate in the pre-game ceremony at the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 112th Rose Bowl Game.

Johnson is most known for his Hall of Fame basketball career that saw him lead the Lakers to five championships. Since his retirement, he has become a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist who supports underserved communities through his Magic Johnson Foundation.

Magic also helped launch LA Rises, a private-sector recovery initiative that is directing significant resources toward wildfire relief efforts in Southern California. Johnson has remained involved in sports as he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group during the 2012 season and captured two World Series titles with the organization.

Johnson additionally has gone on to win championships as part-owner of the Los Angeles Football Club and Los Angeles Sparks. He also owns part of the Washington Commanders and Washington Spirit, and hopes to purchase an NBA franchise one day.

Mark Walter officially acquires majority stake in Lakers

The NBA Board of Governors has unanimously approved the sale of the majority interest in the Lakers to Mark Walter, the league announced. The transaction has been finalized with Walter officially taking over the Lakers.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports, defined by a history of excellence and the relentless pursuit of greatness,” Walter said in a statement. “Few teams carry the legacy and global influence of the Lakers, and it’s a privilege to work alongside Jeanie Buss as we maintain that excellence and set the standard for success in this new era, both on and off the court.”

Jeanie Buss will remain Governor of the Lakers and continue to oversee day-to-day team operations for the foreseeable future. According to reports, that is expected to be the case for at least the next five years.

“Over the past decade, I have come to know Mark well—first as a businessman, then as a friend and now as a colleague,” Buss said. “He has demonstrated time and time again his commitment to bringing championships to Los Angeles, and, on behalf of Lakers fans everywhere, I am beyond excited about what our future has in store.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!