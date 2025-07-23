Lakers News

Lakers News: Marcus Smart Expects Boos & Hate When He Returns To Face Celtics

Ron Gutterman
The Los Angeles Lakers do not yet have their full regular season schedule for 2025-26, but when the NBA releases it, there will be one road game against the Boston Celtics. And while Lakers-Celtics will always have extra fire to it, as the NBA’s most storied rivalry, it could have an extra flare to it this season after the Lakers signed Marcus Smart to a two-year contract.

Smart is arguably the most defining player of the post-Paul Pierce Celtics era. He played nine seasons in Boston, making the playoffs in all nine. He made three All-NBA Defense First Team and won the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season.

Now, his next game in Boston will be donning a Lakers uniform, joining a pipeline of former Celtics guards who have made a similar transition — Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley — and he is not expecting a warm welcome when that happens, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“I can try to anticipate it, I have no idea. But I can definitely tell and say that I’m expecting a lot of boos, expecting a lot of hate. And it’s okay, I understand it.”

Smart knows the passion of the Celtics fanbase, especially when it comes to the rivalry with the Lakers. And while the modern era of player movement makes it more common for players to play for both franchises, it doesn’t make it any easier for the fans of either team to see it.

Celtics fans are certainly still rooting for Smart’s success, given that he was such a pivotal member of the franchise for nearly a whole decade. However, they won’t be rooting for him to contribute to the Lakers’ success, which he’ll certainly try to do this season.

JJ Redick is a fan of Marcus Smart

While he may not have the undying support of Celtics fans while he wears purple and gold, Marcus Smart has the long-term support of Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

The Lakers have spoken about wanting to improve their perimeter defense, and the team undoubtedly feels that it has done so with the signing of Smart to a two-year deal.

It was in Boston that Smart developed his reputation as one of the premier perimeter defenders in the NBA, not only thanks to his strength and overall activity, but also due to some mental antics and flopping that regularly bothered his opponents. But that is also what made him stand out to Redick.

Redick faced off with Smart during his playing days and became a fan of the new Lakers guard during their battles against each other. And in an old episode of Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and The Three, the Lakers coach spoke about his love for Smart.

ByRon Gutterman
