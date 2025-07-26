Lakers News: Marcus Smart Reveals Message From JJ Redick In First Conversations

The Los Angeles Lakers have been in the news recently after signing guard Marcus Smart in free agency.

Smart became a popular buyout candidate after the Washington Wizards added several guards in the offseason, opening a pathway for the Lakers to add an impact defender on a bargain deal. He signed a two-year, $11 million contract with a player option for the 2026-27 season. For a team like Los Angeles thats hard capped at the first apron, landing Smart is incredible value.

While there are question marks about Smart’s health after a couple of injury-riddled campaigns, the veteran said he’s feeling great and is ready to go. A healthy Smart would be a massive boost to the Lakers, particularly on the defensive end as he’s a versatile defender who can guard nearly every position.

Smart has already been in contact with head coach JJ Redick and revealed what his expectations for him were, via ESPN LA:

“JJ just wants me to be me. The person that I was in Boston, the person that he played against and had me chasing around when he was on the court playing. So that’s all he asked me and I think I could do that to the best of my ability with the best of them because like I said I have a chip on my shoulder and I’m ready to go.”

Smart is known for his physical play and fiery nature on the court, two traits that should serve the Lakers well as they could use someone with more edge and force on the perimeter. Redick saw firsthand what the guard was like and that kind of player is a welcomed presence both on and off the floor.

Los Angeles and Smart make for a perfect pairing as the former needs more defensive talent while the latter walks into a large role either as a starter or coming off the bench that should boost his value in free agency. Smart has an opportunity to prove to the rest of the league that he can still impact winning at the highest level and it’ll be exciting to see how things play out with the Lakers.

Marcus Smart excited to play with LeBron James

Marcus Smart is the perfect player to play alongside LeBron James as he doesn’t need to hold the basketball to be effective. After years of competing against each other, Smart acknowledged he’s excited to finally play with James.

