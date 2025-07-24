Lakers News: Marcus Smart ‘Very Motivated’ After Disappointing Last Two Seasons

After an extremely successful stint with the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart has barely been heard from over the past two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. Injuries limited Smart to just 54 games in the last two years and now that he has joined the Los Angeles Lakers, he is looking to show that he still has plenty to contribute.

Smart was once considered one of, if not the best perimeter defender, in the league, but now there are some who wonder if his best days are behind him. Whether Smart can return to that level of play that made him a three-time All-Defense First Team selection and Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 is unclear, and that is exactly what is driving the newest Laker.

In Smart’s introductory press conference with the Lakers, the guard spoke about being very motivated after a disappointing couple of seasons, but that he feels like everything happens for a reason to ultimately wind up in L.A:

“I’m very motivated. The last two years for me was, in my eyes a disappointment. Injuries kind of stopped me and held me back. But like I told my wife and my family, everything happens for a reason and it’s funny that 12 years ago I could’ve been here and now it’s full circle and I’m here. Like I said, everything happens for a reason and I just look at those reasons was for me to be here. To not play and for people to look at me and say, ‘Maybe he isn’t the same’ and now that allows me to be in a place where I’m supposed to be.”

Smart very well could have began his career with the Lakers back in 2012, but he was drafted by the Celtics sixth overall, just one spot ahead of L.A. But now that he is with the purple and gold, Smart understands that the main goal is always to win a championship and he believes he is in a perfect position to help the Lakers do just that:

“It’s at the top. The main goal, the reason you go out and you compete the way you compete is to try to win championships. And what better place to be able to do that than here where the show starts and where the show ends. That was definitely a big part of it, being able to get back on that stage. Being able to get to a team that definitely could use me and I know I can make an impact and help as well, and that was a perfect fit here.”

The stage the Lakers provide is unlike any other in the NBA and there are many who were unable to handle the pressure and bright lights of playing for this franchise. But Smart is ready to embrace that and help this team compete at the highest level.

Of course, Marcus Smart won’t be able to make that impact if he continues to struggle with the injuries that hindered him over the past couple years, but the Lakers guard insists he is healthy coming into the 2025-26 season.

