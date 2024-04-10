Lakers News: Michael Cooper Reflects On Being Named To 2024 Basketball Hall Of Fame Class

During his playing days with the Showtime era Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s, Michael Cooper was one of, if not the best, perimeter defender the NBA had to offer. Cooper made eight All-Defensive Teams in the 1980s, with five of those being First Team selections, while also being named NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 1987.

Cooper was a crucial piece of the five NBA Championships the Lakers won in that decade, but for the longest time it still wasn’t enough to get him elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Thankfully, that time is no more as Cooper has been selected for the 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame class and on his ‘Showtime with Coop’ podcast, the Lakers legend reflected on the entire process and his feelings about the honor:

“We’re gonna pay homage to the Hall of Fame, and the reason I say that is because I f—ing got in. Nick I’m laying in the bed and I knew the call was coming that day and at 9:08, don’t forget that 9:08, I get a call and it’s Jerry Colangelo. And he’s saying they’re talking and you know I had heard that talk two other times before and they go ‘you know Coop, you’re a Hall of Famer, but you didn’t get in this time.’ And finally I just kinda like went numb you know because they were talking, but I couldn’t quite hear what they were talking about, my wife was sitting next to me and they said, ‘Coop you got in.’ “So I’m sitting there and I’m just kind of like looking and waiting for them to say you didn’t get in and my wife said ‘Babe, you got in.’ I said what? She said, ‘They said you got in’ and Nick I let out this yell, man. And then when I got my senses back I said, ‘Is this an April Fools joke?’ And they were kind of like ‘No, Coop, you really got in, congratulations!’ I was like you know this is very, very cruel, because everybody wants to get into the Hall of Fame. Coming with that joke on April Fools, but you know what, it turned out to be true. It was last Monday, here we are this Monday, April 9 I believe we’re in today, and this was April 1 and Nick it was like a whirlwind. “I mean once they said that then I get all these phone calls about what you got to do. Final Four is in Phoenix, I catch a plane on Wednesday or Thursday, I’m in Phoenix and then everything just starts happening. So it’s been a real wonderful, chaotic, enjoyable, hectic 72 hours. But you know what Nick I am so, so happy. You know I never as a young man growing up here, and you know my story from beginning to end, never thought that my footsteps would be at the door and I would actually be knocking, and it’s official but it’s not official, and be knocking and that door opens and say Coop come on in. And with the greatest players that’s ever played this basketball game, guys I grew up [watching]. Walt Bellamy, Connie Hawkins, John Havlicek, players of that magnitude for me, just to name those few and here I am gonna be immortalized with the best. I am really, really grateful. I feel very, very blessed.”

Cooper has come so close to making the Hall of Fame on so many occasions that it is understandable he became resigned to the fact that he wasn’t going to make it. But he is more than deserving to take his place amongst the greatest to ever play the game.

While the Lakers have always been known for its stars, the franchise also has been home to some of the absolute best role players the NBA has ever seen as well and Cooper is one of the best. And now he can rightfully be called a Hall of Famer.

Lakers legend Jerry West also part of 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame class as a contributor

Michael Cooper won’t be the only Lakers legend going into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024 as the legendary Jerry West will be inducted for the third time, this time as as an executive.

West has already gone in as a player and a member of the 1960 Men’s Olympic Basketball Team, but now his outstanding work in the front office will be recognized as well. West famously was the Lakers general manager and helped build both the Showtime era teams of the 1980s as well as the Kobe-Shaq teams in the early 2000s.

West also had success as part of the Memphis Grizzlies front office and as a consultant for the Golden State Warriors and L.A. Clippers

