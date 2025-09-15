Lakers News: New Mural Featuring Luka Doncic, Gianna & Kobe Bryant In Burbank

Since his death in 2020, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has been immortalized in several different art forms around the city and its surrounding areas.

Along with his daughter Gianna Bryant, the basketball world continues to honor Kobe because of his life-long commitment to excellence and what he meant to Los Angeles. Bryant was a five-time NBA champion who built a reputation for being a cutthroat competitor who left it all out on the floor.

The Lakers now have a superstar in Luka Doncic to carry the franchise moving forward and he’s the perfect person to lead them. Doncic, like Bryant, is beloved both domestically and internationally and his game mimics the Black Mamba as he has a knack for knocking down clutch shots and playing up to the crowd.

Murals of Kobe and Gianna can be seen all over Los Angeles and a new one featuring the pair and Doncic was seen in Burbank, via Luka Updates:

New Luka Dončić, Kobe Bryant & Gigi Bryant mural in Burbank, California IG/cynd912 pic.twitter.com/bNPc3dyk0V — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) September 14, 2025

The mural is outside of The Morrison restaurant on Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank and features Doncic posing in the middle wearing a gold home jersey with photos of him, Kobe and Gianna depicted on both sides. On the left, Doncic is seen dapping up Kobe at a Lakers home game while on the right Luka is seen taking a photo with Gianna.

Doncic has previously discussed how much Kobe meant to him both professionally and personally, so it was a great gesture when he decided to pay to restore a mural that was vandalized. Doncic donated $5,000 to the artist’s GoFundMe page, covering the entire fundraising goal to restore the mural titled “Mambas Forever. The mural is located at 14th and Main in downtown Los Angeles.

In a lot of ways, Doncic is the perfect lead man for the Lakers because he’s a great mix of LeBron James and Kobe both on and off the court. Doncic’s play style is more reminiscent of James while his personality on the floor closely resembles Bryant and the “Mamba Mentality” he was known for.

It’s clear that L.A. has already embraced Doncic and it’ll be exciting to see if he can accomplish close to what Kobe did in the purple and gold.

Mural of Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles Dodgers jersey pops up in L.A.

Kobe Bryant endeared himself to L.A. by not only winning titles with the Lakers but also because he supported the other sports teams. For example, Kobe was seen at multiple Los Angeles Dodgers games and a mural of him in a Dodgers jersey was seen last month in L.A.

