Mural Of Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant In Dodgers Jersey Pops Up In L.A.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has remained one of the most important figures in all of L.A. sports in the five years since he passed away. It’s almost impossible to drive through the streets of Los Angeles without seeing some form of artwork commemorating Bryant’s impact on the city, whether it be with the Lakers or the L.A. Dodgers.

The Dodgers expressed their admiration for Kobe last weekend when they had a bobblehead giveaway, inviting his family to celebrate the occasion and having two of his daughters throw out the first pitch and shout the ceremonial “It’s time for Dodger baseball.”

That night, over five years removed from the tragic day in January of 2020, showed just how much the entire Bryant family still means to this city. And it clearly inspired some local artists, as a new mural of Bryant in a Dodgers jersey has surfaced in Los Angeles:

Gustavo Zermeño Jr., who has painted countless murals throughout LA, is working on one of Kobe in a Dodgers jersey.@LakersNation pic.twitter.com/rGtMj47dyV — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) August 9, 2025

The mural depicts Bryant doing a signature jersey pull. But instead of a Lakers uniform, he’s donning No. 24 for the Dodgers. In the background appears to be an outline of the concourse at Dodger Stadium with an infinity symbol — a sideways No. 8 — in the top corner.

It’s truly remarkable that L.A. area artists maintain such a level of inspiration and passion when it comes to Kobe, that there remain untouched ideas to depict his impact on the city. It seems that murals of Bryant will simply be a mainstay in Los Angeles for as long as there are sports being played there.

Kobe Bryant card sells for record amount

The sports memorabilia market is an extremely lucrative one, especially when it comes to items featuring icons like late, great Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant cards and memorabilia regularly sell for some of the biggest prices in the industry as many want to get a rare product featuring the all-time great.

Just earlier this year, Kobe’s first game-worn jersey sold for $7 million in auction, just showing the lengths some are willing to go for a piece of history. Trading cards also fetch a good amount of money and now a Kobe card just sold for the most any Bryant card has ever been traded for.

According to Fanatics Collect, a private collector spent $2.3 million on a Kobe card, making it the most expensive card ever to feature the Lakers legend.

