Lakers News: Nike Unveils Kobe 3 Protro Low Shoes To Be Released In 2026

Even after death, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant remains a heavy influence in the game of basketball and sports in general.

Bryant’s “Mamba Mentality” and dedication to competition on the court transcends several generations of athletes and it’s seen in a variety of ways. While some professional athletes were lucky enough to meet and train with Bryant, the vast majority of the public got their opportunity to at least look like the Lakers icon via his signature shoe line with Nike.

Kobe’s shoes are one of the most popular models in the NBA to this day, with stars like DeMar DeRozan and Anthony Davis wearing them exclusively for games. Signature shoe lines hold their value thanks to redesigns and remodels, and Bryant is no different as several of his shoes have been revamped for the modern era.

After Nike previously announced the release of the Kobe 3 Protro on Bryant’s birthday, they also announced a low version of the model that is set to debut some time in 2026, via Nike:

Same craft. New cut. The Kobe 3 Protro Low.

Coming 2026. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/GaiUK3qcal — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) August 25, 2025

Bryant became well-known for popularizing low-top versions of his shoes and the Kobe Protro 3 follows that standard, keeping the design of the original in the new form. It’s a sleek and trendy design that has been a staple in most basketball players’ rotation and this new model will likely sell just as well commercially.

Vanessa Bryant revealed the design on her Instagram account in celebration of Mamba Day held annually on Aug. 24, a fitting time considering how beloved he was. The announcement was met with much fanfare and the anticipation is growing considering how popular every shoe has been.

The all-white colorway is meant to represent a “halo” look and matches the high-top version of the shoe that was just released. Like the high-top, the low-top features new technology including a new mesh upper and an upgraded Zoom strobe. The “Halo” colorway is touted as a promotional pair, but the actual model will be available for purchase.

Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan trading card sells for record $12.9 million

Aside from shoes and apparel, trading cards are another popular collectible for fans to get their hands on. Kobe Bryant trading cards sell incredibly well in markets and a trading card with the Lakers star and Michael Jordan recently sold for a record $12.9 million in a Heritage auction.

