Lakers News: Nike Releasing Bronny James Colorway Of LeBron NXXT Sneaker

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2025-26 NBA season with the father-son combo of LeBron and Bronny James still together on the roster. They made history last season as the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game at the same time, and Bronny is expected to take on more of a role with the parent team this season than he did last.

Meanwhile, LeBron is making history by being the first player in league history to play in 23 seasons, all while still being one of the best players in the world. So, in many ways, this is simply an unprecedented season happening in L.A. And Bronny will now have an extra commemoration of this campaign.

The Lakers second-year guard is receiving a colorway of the LeBron NXXT Genisus, set to release in mid-September, according to Sneaker News:

Nike LeBron NXXT Genisus "Bronny"

Release Date: September 12th, 2025 ($170) pic.twitter.com/o1m6CUcw8A — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) August 30, 2025

While this is not a Bronny signature shoe, this is the first sneaker to hit the market with his name on them. The Lakers guard gets this honor from LeBron ahead of what will be an important season for the sophomore.

He is arguably among the better defensive players on the Lakers as currently constructed. So if the offensive improvements he made in the G League last season and showed at Las Vegas Summer League can hold up, he could be a candidate for real rotational minutes. Some even believe he could get consistent minutes each night.

Nike releases LeBron James Forever King ad

LeBron James is less than two months away from doing something that no player in the history of the NBA has ever done before. He is about to suit up for his 23rd season — his eighth with the Lakers — and play his age-41 campaign. Not only that, but he is doing so as undoubtedly one of the best players in basketball still, coming off an All-NBA Second Team selection.

James is also arguably the league’s most popular player. Even at 40 entering his 23rd season, it feels as though the league revolves around the Lakers superstar, ranking towards the top of jersey sales and incredible viral highlights throughout the season. In addition to this, he has one of basketball’s most iconic sneaker lines with Nike.

As LeBron and Nike prepare for the Forever King tour, they have released a teaser for the newest sneaker — the LeBron XXIII — with the Forever King tagline.

