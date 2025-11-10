Lakers News: Pau Gasol Offers Condolences After Death Of NBA Legend Lenny Wilkens

The NBA world lost an absolute titan of the game over the weekend as Hall of Fame player and coach Lenny Wilkens passed away at the age of 88 years old. Wilkens was a nine-time All-Star primarily for the St. Louis Hawks and Seattle SuperSonics and would then find even more success as a coach.

Wilkens was a head coach for 32 years in the NBA, leading the SuperSonics to their lone NBA Championship in 1979 while also becoming the winningest coach in league history, a title which he held for 15 years and he is still third on the all-time list trailing only Gregg Popovich and Don Nelson.

Any time a true legend like this is lost, many come out to pay their respects and that was the case for Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol, who took to social media, to give praise to Wilkens:

A legend of our sport that impacted so many players, coaches and franchises. Rest in peace, Lenny. https://t.co/NzOQ6Doxxd — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) November 10, 2025

Gasol can always be relied upon to offer poignant words in any situation. The legendary Lakers big man is truly one of the kindest and most pure souls the NBA has ever seen and even in just these few words is able to get across his genuine feelings for one of the most important figures in NBA history.

Even though he never played under Wilkens during his career, Gasol is still able to appreciate what Wilkens meant to the game and speak on it. And Wilkens meant so much to the game of basketball.

In addition to leading the Sonics to their lone NBA Championship, Wilkens was also the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers leading that franchise to its most successful stretch until LeBron James came along. He also led the Toronto Raptors to their first playoff series win in franchise history and was head coach of the gold medal winning 1996 USA Men’s Olympic Basketball Team.

Gasol and the entire NBA world knows how important a figure Wilkens was and he will be greatly missed.

