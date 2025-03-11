Lakers News: Rich Paul Won’t Put Timetable On LeBron James’ Groin Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers were rolling until Saturday night when they not only lost to the Boston Celtics, but they also lost LeBron James to injury.

James strained his groin midway through the fourth quarter and was not able to return despite the Lakers making a run. While he wasn’t concerned it will be a long-term injury, the expectation is still that he will miss at least a week or two.

James’ agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports commented on the injury during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and wasn’t willing to put a timetable on a potential returning, deferring to LeBron and his training staff:

“I think you have to manage it. Obviously you see the reports that are out there and you have to pay attention to LeBron in terms of his postgame interview. He knows his body better than anybody. So we kind of have to follow him there. But look, he’s played a lot of basketball. All of these guys, coming off the Olympics, they’re playing across our league. So there’s been a lot of basketball played. For the older guys that have this type of injury, you have to manage it properly. Unfortunately, AD had the same thing. A little bit different, and [LeBron] even mentioned that as soon as he did it, the second thing he thought about was that. So you have to manage it with grace. Obviously the Lakers have a tough schedule coming up, I think they have six games in eight nights or something like that and they play some pretty top-heavy teams, they have the No. 6 most-difficult schedule to finish the season out. It’s tough. Look, they have a lot of work to do regardless of whether he was there or not just with the roster. But those guys have been playing an unbelievable brand of basketball and JJ has those guys prepared. They lost the other night by not being prepared, I didn’t think they executed well on either side of the floor and they were not able to beat the Nets last night, but that comes from I think in some cases not respecting your opponent. This is still the NBa and anybody can beat you on any given night. But you gotta handle it with grace. I won’t put a timetable on it, I’ll let LeBron decide what’s to be done there. He has a great trainer and medical staff with the Lakers and Mike Mancias leads that for him. I’ll just be lockstep with those guys.”

Considering how late it is in the season, the Lakers will not rush James back as any sort of setback could put his playoff availability in jeopardy.

The Lakers will have to get through this rough stretch without the 40-year-old, but if he is able to get healthy and return in a couple weeks, they have a team capable of making a deep postseason run.

LeBron James believes Lakers aren’t yet on Celtics’ level

Before LeBron James got hurt, he was playing at an MVP level and the Lakers were one of the best teams in the league in recent weeks as a result. But after a recent loss to the Boston Celtics, LeBron James admitted the Lakers are not yet on the level of the defending champs despite being able to compete with anyone.

