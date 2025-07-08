Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Believes Deandre Ayton Is ‘Starting-Caliber Center’

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has been open about the franchise’s desire to add a big man after the team was dominated in the paint by the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first-round playoff loss. An ideal option unexpectedly appeared when Deandre Ayton was bought out by the Portland Trail Blazers and the Lakers would agree to a two-year deal with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Ayton has all of the ideal tools the Lakers are looking for in a center to pair next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James. He is big, strong and athletic, capable of being a great finisher at the rim, while also possessing a solid midrange game. He is also an excellent rebounder and can provide decent rim protection as well.

From the moment he and the Lakers agreed to a deal, there was no question he would be the team’s starting center for the 2025-26 season and Pelinka undoubtedly believes he was that starting-caliber big man the team needed.

“Acquiring a starting-caliber center was the top priority for us this offseason, and we believe Deandre is an amazing solution to that objective and is an ideal player to add to our current core,” Pelinka said following the announcement of Ayton’s signing becoming official. “Deandre’s size, mobility and athleticism will allow both paint scoring and paint protection. Deandre’s playoff experience as a starter on an NBA Finals team also aligns well with our ultimate Lakers championship aspirations.”

As a member of the Phoenix Suns, Ayton was an absolutely crucial piece of their run to the NBA Finals in 2021, being basically their lone big man and holding his own against the likes of Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. His chemistry with Chris Paul was great and the belief is that he can build that same level of chemistry with Doncic on the Lakers.

The Lakers don’t need Ayton to be the next coming of Shaquille O’Neal in purple and gold. As long as he can be a physical presence in the paint, control the glass and finish at the rim with the countless looks, that will be created for him by Doncic, James and Austin Reaves, he will be everything the Lakers need.

Deandre Ayton to wear jersey No. 5 with Lakers

Now on the third team of his NBA career, Deandre Ayton will be sporting his third jersey number with the Lakers. Ayton previously wore No. 22 with the Suns and No. 2 with the Trail Blazers. But 22 is retired for Elgin Baylor while 2 is currently worn by Jarred Vanderbilt, so the big man will be wearing jersey No. 5, famously sported by Robert Horry and most recently worn by Cam Reddish.

