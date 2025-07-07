Lakers Sign Deandre Ayton To Two-Year Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they have signed center Deandre Ayton to a two-year contract. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is reported to be for around $16 million with a player option in 2026-27.

The No. 1 goal for the Lakers heading into the NBA offseason was to upgrade the frontcourt, specifically the center position. The Lakers sought to sign or acquire a lob threat in a trade who could thrive playing alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Although it took a bit longer than expected, especially with so many projected targets coming off the board like Steven Adams and Brook Lopez, the Lakers seem to have found their new starting center in the former No. 1 overall pick Ayton.

“Acquiring a starting-caliber center was the top priority for us this offseason, and we believe Deandre is an amazing solution to that objective and is an ideal player to add to our current core,” Lakers President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “Deandre’s size, mobility and athleticism will allow both paint scoring and paint protection. Deandre’s playoff experience as a starter on an NBA Finals team also aligns well with our ultimate Lakers championship aspirations.”

Ayton recently agreed to a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers after spending the last two seasons with the struggling franchise. Even though Ayton played only a combined 95 games over the last two seasons with Portland, he put up some solid numbers. He averaged a double-double during that span with 15.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 58.3% from the field.

Along with bringing Ayton to upgrade the center position, the Lakers have also re-signed Jaxson Hayes. Even though Hayes had a forgettable performance during the five games played in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he did have some success as a lob threat after the Lakers brought in Doncic.

Ayton has played seven seasons in the NBA since being drafted No. 1 overall out of the University of Arizona in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. He spent five seasons with the Suns before he was traded to Portland in the summer of 2023, which was part of the three-team trade that sent superstar Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Deandre Ayton sends first message to Lakers fans

The Lakers were able to take advantage of the Blazers’ decision to buy out Deandre Ayton, signing him to a two-year deal.

Ayton seemed excited about joining the Lakers and filling a void in the frontcourt, as he took to social media to bid farewell to Portland and welcome fans of the iconic Los Angeles franchise.

Head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff will likely thrust Ayton into the starting lineup with Hayes coming off the bench to start the 2025-26 NBA season. Fellow Lakers newcomer Jake LaRavia will undoubtedly come off the bench, along with incoming rookie Adou Thiero out of the University of Arkansas.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!