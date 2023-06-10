Lakers News: Robert Horry Reveals Truth Behind Infamous ‘1, 2, 3 Cancun’ Story

The Los Angeles Lakers of the early 2000s are fondly remembered for their run of three consecutive NBA Championships from 2000 to 2002. Led by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, the team also featured a number of excellent role players such as Rick Fox, Derek Fisher, Brian Shaw and, of course, Robert Horry.

But while the championships are remembered, many forget the many trials the team went through in the years prior before ultimately reaching that goal. That included being swept out of the playoffs in 1998 by the Utah Jazz, a series which infamously birthed the phrase “1, 2, 3 Cancun” which many took as the Lakers giving up before that final game and looking forward to an offseason vacation.

But Horry revealed the actual intentions behind that phrase in his appearance on the All the Smoke Podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Horry said that guard Nick Van Exel was actually trying to loosen up the team and get them to relax prior to the game and was not simply brushing the contest off:

.@RKHorry reveals the origin of “1, 2, 3, Cancun!” on the latest episode of #AllTheSmoke. Watch episode 185 on the Showtime Basketball YouTube or listen on all major podcast platforms. pic.twitter.com/fGOvfgLVnr — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) June 2, 2023

That phrase has now taken on a life of its own as it is used as a joke to signify teams whose season is soon to be over. At the time, it certainly wasn’t a good look for Van Exel either, who had a reputation for having an attitude despite his great talent.

But the idea of it being sort of a joke in order to get the Lakers to loosen up before Game 4 does make some sense. Being down 3-0 in a series, many teams can become so desperate with the season on the line that they are just too tight and wound up and make more mistakes. Considering no team has ever come back from that series deficit, Van Exel apparently believed it was better for the Lakers to just relax, loosen up and go out and play.

As Horry said, the Jazz were just a better team, but the Lakers would use these times to grow, improve and ultimately become a dynasty in the coming years.

Malik Beasley believes current Lakers have championship ceiling if they stay together

The current version of the Lakers are going through their own trials and tribulations, having been swept in the Western Conference Finals by the Denver Nuggets. But Malik Beasley believes this team has championship potential if they stay together.

“Definitely a championship,” Beasley said at his Lakers exit interview. “Just the fact that we weren’t even here for the majority of the season just shows that if we get a training camp together, if we get the first half of the season together let alone the rest of the season I think we could be really great. I think we could win a championship.

“We were right there right now and unfortunately Denver played better than us. Like I said, I don’t think a team can beat us in a seven-game series again if we have this type of experience and play together and have training camp together.”

Beasley is hopeful to remain with the Lakers this offseason and should he do so, will get the opportunity to prove himself right.