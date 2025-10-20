Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Marvels At Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani’s ‘Crazy’ Performance

While the Los Angeles Lakers begin the 2025-26 season this week, the sports world can’t stop talking about Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani led the Dodgers to a four-game sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, pitching six shoutout innings with 10 strikeouts to go along with three solo home runs. Ohtani set several new records in his dominating performance, highlighting him as the best player in baseball.

Prior to his Game 4 breakout, Ohtani had largely struggled at the plate but he answered the call. The Dodgers will now attempt to become the first team in 25 years to repeat as champions, with Ohtani showing what he can do on the biggest stage.

Fellow countryman Rui Hachimura has developed a friendship with Ohtani and revealed that he and the Lakers were tuning into Game 4 before their preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. Even though they’re also professional athlete, Hachimura and his teammates couldn’t help but marvel at what Ohtani did.

“Oh, it was crazy,” Hachimura said. “We were watching it, it was right before the game. We were watching it, it was amazing. Oh my god, everybody was just literally watching it and was like, ‘What is this? This is crazy.’ He’s the guy, for sure. I’m happy for him, the whole team and all the Japanese guys, shoutout to them. Hopefully they gonna get the next one, too.”

What Ohtani is doing on the baseball field is unprecedented and it only adds to his case as MLB’s GOAT. Ohtani has been compared to baseball legends like Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds, but neither player ever displayed the kind of prowess he has on the mound.

When it comes to watching the Dodgers, all eyes are on Ohtani no matter what he does because there’s always the slight possibility he does something never seen before. Every team in MLB would have been beyond thrilled to have him solely as a hitter or pitcher, but because he does both at an elite level it truly makes him arguably the greatest athlete across sports today.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson congratulated his Dodgers, but also made sure to shout out Ohtani who continues to make history. Hopefully the Dodgers can bring home another World Series as the Los Angeles community is eagerly waiting another championship to celebrate.

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman featured in Lakers’ promotional videos

With Mark Walter’s acquisition of a majority stake in the Lakers, he is now the controlling owner for Los Angeles’ top-two sports franchises. The synergy between the two organizations is already showing fruit as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were featured in Lakers’ promotional videos.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!